Ukraine Update Aug 25, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 24AUG2023
▫️Last night, the Russian Armed Forces have launched a long-range sea- and ground-based high-precision group strike against a decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. The facility has been neutralized.
▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces continued successful offensive operations in the assigned areas of responsibility.
▫️As a result of courageous actions by units, Army Aviation and artillery, 5 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Novosyolovskoye, Novoegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, and 3 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems.
▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of active and well-coordinated actions by units of the Russian grouping of troops, supported by artillery, 5 enemy attacks have been repelled near Rabotino and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and 4 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems.
▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, 6 attacks by the AFU have been successfully repelled close to Severnoye, Berestovoye and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.
▫️In addition, 1 ammunition depot has been destroyed near Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).
▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by units of the Vostok Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical and artillery, 1 enemy attack has been repelled near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).
▫️In addition, units of 37th and 38th brigades of the AFU Marines have been eliminated close to Urozhaynoye and Oktyabr state farm (Donetsk People's Republic).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 230 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored personnel carriers, 3 motor vehicles, as well as 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.
▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, 3 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Grigorovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 pickup trucks.
▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.
▫️In addition, the actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed.
▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized manpower and military hardware in 153 areas.
▫️1 control point, one radar station, and two launchers of the S-300PS SAM system have been destroyed near Zeleny Gai (Nikolayev region).
▫️4 enemy ammunition depots have been also destroyed near Lvov (Kherson region), Mikhailovka (Kharkov region), Iskra (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).
▫️Air defense facilities have shot down 4 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.
- Russian Defense Ministry
