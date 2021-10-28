© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA Says Only Way To Find Out Is To Vaxx The Kids & Are They Torturing Monkeys Because You're Next?
Follow
5
Share
Report
100 views • October 28, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
FDA approves vaxx for kids, says only way to see if it's safe is to give it to them -https://twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1453095851824459776
You really think they're gonna stop at four jabs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/cdc-now-says-immunocompromised-people-can-get-fourth-covid-jab/
Wanna know why the market is up, the ronacoaster - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/26/moderna-ceo-states-likelihood-for-booster-shots-every-year/
Why is pouring acid into monkey brains a thing - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10129521/NIH-tortured-monkeys-acid-toy-snake-Fauci-faces-calls-resign-dog-torture-tests.html
Faucis been doing this for a long time - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wasnt-just-beagles-monkeys-faucis-nih-also-funded-medical-experiments-aids-orphans-ny-city/
Gee I wonder why everyone's sick, couldn't be the vaxx could it - https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/10/26/1046432435/ers-are-now-swamped-with-seriously-ill-patients-but-most-dont-even-have-covid
Lefty says it's Trumps fault Baldwin shot someone - https://trendingpolitics.com/liberal-publisher-launches-conspiracy-theory-on-twitter-suggests-trump-supporter-loaded-alex-baldwins-gun-crugg/
Where does the money go - https://trendingpolitics.com/government-spending-watchdog-its-hard-to-know-where-pandemic-relief-money-went/
Uh oh, one of them actually got caught - https://resistthemainstream.org/democrat-resigns-from-office-after-being-arrested-on-federal-criminal-charges/?utm_source=telegram
Is the heat being turned up on the clintons - https://freebeacon.com/politics/steve-bachar-clinton-fraud/
Good interview from CNN - https://trendingpolitics.com/stop-what-youre-doing-and-watch-a-cnn-journalist-grill-the-nih-director-on-wuhan-lab-funding-knab/
Here's how you know global warming is targeting stupid people - https://twitter.com/WilkowMajority/status/1453062031003815937
You remember how much you saved on 4th of July, well thanksgiving just took it all - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1453037978369003525
Hawaii wasting all the covid money - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hawaii-robot-dog-scans-you-for-covid/
Deer wipes out across cyclist - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/deer-takes-out-cyclist-during-race-down-goes-bambi/
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MWwCr7iA8LY
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
FDA approves vaxx for kids, says only way to see if it's safe is to give it to them -https://twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1453095851824459776
You really think they're gonna stop at four jabs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/cdc-now-says-immunocompromised-people-can-get-fourth-covid-jab/
Wanna know why the market is up, the ronacoaster - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/26/moderna-ceo-states-likelihood-for-booster-shots-every-year/
Why is pouring acid into monkey brains a thing - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10129521/NIH-tortured-monkeys-acid-toy-snake-Fauci-faces-calls-resign-dog-torture-tests.html
Faucis been doing this for a long time - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wasnt-just-beagles-monkeys-faucis-nih-also-funded-medical-experiments-aids-orphans-ny-city/
Gee I wonder why everyone's sick, couldn't be the vaxx could it - https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/10/26/1046432435/ers-are-now-swamped-with-seriously-ill-patients-but-most-dont-even-have-covid
Lefty says it's Trumps fault Baldwin shot someone - https://trendingpolitics.com/liberal-publisher-launches-conspiracy-theory-on-twitter-suggests-trump-supporter-loaded-alex-baldwins-gun-crugg/
Where does the money go - https://trendingpolitics.com/government-spending-watchdog-its-hard-to-know-where-pandemic-relief-money-went/
Uh oh, one of them actually got caught - https://resistthemainstream.org/democrat-resigns-from-office-after-being-arrested-on-federal-criminal-charges/?utm_source=telegram
Is the heat being turned up on the clintons - https://freebeacon.com/politics/steve-bachar-clinton-fraud/
Good interview from CNN - https://trendingpolitics.com/stop-what-youre-doing-and-watch-a-cnn-journalist-grill-the-nih-director-on-wuhan-lab-funding-knab/
Here's how you know global warming is targeting stupid people - https://twitter.com/WilkowMajority/status/1453062031003815937
You remember how much you saved on 4th of July, well thanksgiving just took it all - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1453037978369003525
Hawaii wasting all the covid money - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hawaii-robot-dog-scans-you-for-covid/
Deer wipes out across cyclist - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/deer-takes-out-cyclist-during-race-down-goes-bambi/
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/MWwCr7iA8LY
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.