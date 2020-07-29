ExposeBillGates Day of Action 2 on August 8

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37306
On June 13, 2020, hundreds of thousands of people from around the world participated in the first ever #ExposeBillGates Day of Action. The event was a success with #ExposeBillGates trending all day on Twitter, information about Bill Gates’ agenda being translated in several languages, hundreds of protests and outreach events, and mainstream outlets taking notice. Now, it’s time to do it again.