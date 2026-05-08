Copy The Argentina Model

How To Cut Home Costs By 70%

* There is a country that slashed housing costs by 70% in just 2 years: Argentina.

* Javier Milei cleared a decades-long housing shortage.

* He did the exact opposite of democratic socialists.

* Dems are using housing affordability to win elections with policies that will make it worse.

* Their voters don’t understand this — and donors and NGO’s don’t want to understand it.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (8 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/uPTY6Q-Tus4