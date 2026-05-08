Copy The Argentina Model

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How To Cut Home Costs By 70%
* There is a country that slashed housing costs by 70% in just 2 years: Argentina.
* Javier Milei cleared a decades-long housing shortage.
* He did the exact opposite of democratic socialists.
* Dems are using housing affordability to win elections with policies that will make it worse.
* Their voters don’t understand this — and donors and NGO’s don’t want to understand it.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (8 May 2026)