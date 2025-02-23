© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Trump ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ US can get Russia-Ukraine settlement deal ‘THIS WEEK’ – WH Press Secretary
💬 "He also wanted me to tell you all that he believes very strongly that Russia is willing to make a deal, and he's fighting to make a deal," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.