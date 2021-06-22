© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covax and Global Depopulation
Follow
1
Share
Report
145 views • June 22, 2021
Se David Rockefeller e Bill Gates continuano a martellare dappertutto sul fatto che siamo troppi e che i governi devono 'prendere provvedimenti' per ridurre le loro popolazioni è possibile che la pecora italiana non riesce a fare 2+2?
Nei NON-vaccini ricombinanti sono presenti anticorpi ed agenti chimici sterilizzanti per entrambi i sessi.
Non solo, come il whistleblower della Glaxo ci dice, il maschio che riceve l'iniezione 'anti-Covid' può infettare la femmina attraverso l atto sessuale e renderla infertile anche se lei non se l'e' fatta.
Nei NON-vaccini ricombinanti sono presenti anticorpi ed agenti chimici sterilizzanti per entrambi i sessi.
Non solo, come il whistleblower della Glaxo ci dice, il maschio che riceve l'iniezione 'anti-Covid' può infettare la femmina attraverso l atto sessuale e renderla infertile anche se lei non se l'e' fatta.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.