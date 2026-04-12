RT News - April 12 2026 6AM GMT

April 12, 2026

rt.com





Talks between the US and Iran end without a deal. Tehran says the ball is now in Washington's court and it's ready to defend its interests by all means necessary. As Hungarians begin casting their first ballots, the incumbent Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, claims only his party's victory will save the country being dragged towards hell. And it’s 65 years since the Soviet Cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, made history as the first ever man in space - a milestone step in humanity’s path to the stars.





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