Pandemic Amnesty: Nuremberg Trials
In4mation
Published 14 days ago |
Following World War II, the victorious Allied governments established the first international criminal tribunals to prosecute high level political officials and military authorities for war crimes and other wartime atrocities. The four major Allied powers France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States set up the International Military Tribunal (IMT) in Nuremberg, Germany, to prosecute and punish “the major war criminals of the European Axis.” The IMT presided over a combined trial of senior Nazi political and military leaders, as well as several Nazi organisations. The lesser known International Military Tribunal for the Far East (IMTFE) was created in Tokyo, Japan, pursuant to a 1946 proclamation by U.S. Army General Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers in occupied Japan. The IMTFE presided over a series of trials of senior Japanese political and military leaders pursuant to its authority “to try and punish Far Eastern war criminals.

militarynurembergpoliciesgovernmentstribunalslockdownsemily osterpandemic amnesty

