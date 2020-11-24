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We're All Targeted Individuals - FORMER U.S. DoD & F.E.M.A. CONTRACTOR, BRYAN TEW, EXPLAINS DARPA MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES {MIRROR}
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562 views • November 24, 2020
Thank you to Jeff Rense and Brian Tew for this information.
Original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCXkMKCS_Io
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In simple terminology, the human body is the five senses (sight, touch, taste, hearing and smell); the human soul is the Will, Intellect and Emotion; and the human spirit is the Conscience. The Cognitive Researchers, responsible for training research and development in mind control technologies, are targeting the Human Soul
Whereas the Spirit of Man (Conscience) is metaphysical and therefore cannot be replicated and duplicated. The Soul of Man is both physical and metaphysical. The Soul obviously has metaphysical qualities or it could not survive in Heaven or Hell, but it is also physical. The Human Soul is intrinsically tied into the Neuronal Circuitry of the Human Brain. It’s your personality. It’s who you are when your alone and no one else is watching, but God. That’s the Human Soul.
Again, the Human Soul is comprised of three things:
1. Will
2. Intellect
3. Emotion
Because the Human Soul is physical it can therefore be replicated and duplicated. This is how they REPATTERN (rewire) the Memory and Thought Process of the Mind Control victim.
By constant activation and reactivating of specific sets of the brain waves (rage, lust, fear, paranoia, guilt, etc.) of the mind control victim, which the RNM system remotely captured, held and is perpetually replaying - over and over each day and night in a looping pattern inside the mind of the victim via a bi-directional stream of fabricated and falsified brain wave signals (memories and motivational impulses) in the victims mind - the RNM Supercomputer is able to reinforce those fabricated and falsified (artificial) brain wave patterns over the normal brain waves of the victim thereby REPATTERNING the victims Memory and Thought Process. Victims begin to think differently; react differently, etc., to their destruction.
CIA/DIA Contractors are using Organized Stalking to create and establish memory anchors, using physical and psychological abuse and trauma to map out and reverse engineer the sensory and neural pathways of the mind control victims brain and central nervous system
Whole Brain Emulation (WBE), mind upload or brain upload (sometimes called "mind copying" or "mind transfer") is the remote neural process of scanning the mental state (including long-term memory and "self") of a particular persons brain substrate (Will, Intellect and Emotion) and copying it to a computer. The computer can then run a simulation model of the brain's information processing, etc., such that it would respond in essentially the same way as the original brain (i.e., indistinguishable from the brain for all relevant purposes) and experience having a conscious mind.
it is done to achieve DIRECT BEHAVIORAL CONTROL over the mind control victim.
By speeding the cognitive model (copy-cat parallel twin personality) up they can then turn the sweetest kindest most moral person on earth into the worst satanic monster imaginable, or slow down the cognitive model, inside the Exascale Supercomputers database, and turn the finest athlete into a human vegetable. They don’t care who gets hurt or killed.
Raise your Spiritual Vibration NOW... to combat this war for our souls.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCXkMKCS_Io
---------------------------------------------------------------------
In simple terminology, the human body is the five senses (sight, touch, taste, hearing and smell); the human soul is the Will, Intellect and Emotion; and the human spirit is the Conscience. The Cognitive Researchers, responsible for training research and development in mind control technologies, are targeting the Human Soul
Whereas the Spirit of Man (Conscience) is metaphysical and therefore cannot be replicated and duplicated. The Soul of Man is both physical and metaphysical. The Soul obviously has metaphysical qualities or it could not survive in Heaven or Hell, but it is also physical. The Human Soul is intrinsically tied into the Neuronal Circuitry of the Human Brain. It’s your personality. It’s who you are when your alone and no one else is watching, but God. That’s the Human Soul.
Again, the Human Soul is comprised of three things:
1. Will
2. Intellect
3. Emotion
Because the Human Soul is physical it can therefore be replicated and duplicated. This is how they REPATTERN (rewire) the Memory and Thought Process of the Mind Control victim.
By constant activation and reactivating of specific sets of the brain waves (rage, lust, fear, paranoia, guilt, etc.) of the mind control victim, which the RNM system remotely captured, held and is perpetually replaying - over and over each day and night in a looping pattern inside the mind of the victim via a bi-directional stream of fabricated and falsified brain wave signals (memories and motivational impulses) in the victims mind - the RNM Supercomputer is able to reinforce those fabricated and falsified (artificial) brain wave patterns over the normal brain waves of the victim thereby REPATTERNING the victims Memory and Thought Process. Victims begin to think differently; react differently, etc., to their destruction.
CIA/DIA Contractors are using Organized Stalking to create and establish memory anchors, using physical and psychological abuse and trauma to map out and reverse engineer the sensory and neural pathways of the mind control victims brain and central nervous system
Whole Brain Emulation (WBE), mind upload or brain upload (sometimes called "mind copying" or "mind transfer") is the remote neural process of scanning the mental state (including long-term memory and "self") of a particular persons brain substrate (Will, Intellect and Emotion) and copying it to a computer. The computer can then run a simulation model of the brain's information processing, etc., such that it would respond in essentially the same way as the original brain (i.e., indistinguishable from the brain for all relevant purposes) and experience having a conscious mind.
it is done to achieve DIRECT BEHAVIORAL CONTROL over the mind control victim.
By speeding the cognitive model (copy-cat parallel twin personality) up they can then turn the sweetest kindest most moral person on earth into the worst satanic monster imaginable, or slow down the cognitive model, inside the Exascale Supercomputers database, and turn the finest athlete into a human vegetable. They don’t care who gets hurt or killed.
Raise your Spiritual Vibration NOW... to combat this war for our souls.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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