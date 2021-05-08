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DARPA PATENTS/DOCUMENTS: HAVE WE ENGAGED THE BORG?
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145 views • May 08, 2021
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PLAZMA
Speaks for itself really...
Swabs = Flash Drives.
Mask Worms = Power Source.
"Vacx" = BIOS re-Flash.
5G = OTA (Over The Air Realtime Firmware Re-Writer.)
I dont edit my videos, I do it live, normally on a stream, apologies if I get lost in my thoughts.
I'm also exhausted.
https://bkofsecrets.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/15-f-1559-case-documents.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5absv-JyWs
https://www.huawei.com/minisite/5g-ultra-lean-site-2019/pdf_v1.0/5G-Power-White-Paper-en.pdf
https://www.inverse.com/article/22675-darpa-cyborg-insects
https://patents.justia.com/assignee/darpa
http://sdbiosensor.com/xe/
https://btiscience.org/our-research/technology-transfer/
After I come out with this video, Dr's are coming forward:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5uNkKsdDXyEE/
Where the f*ck are all the other scientists and engineers???! Am I the ONLY one that didnt sell my soul or has balls??
Im not a grifter, and I dont want to sell you collagen.
I hate I have to put this on it, but nobody else seems to be doing experiments.
I need 2X Hack RF One (For sending EM radio waves at these things, one for transmit, one for receive (they are not full duplex (cant do both at same time), they are the only hackable SDR that are cheap(ish) and go to 6 GHz)), 2X Frequency Doubler, 1X USB Microscope.
If you have the tech, leave a comment and I will talk you through what I want to do, with the protocols, you can
record the experiments and share then, I wont have to ask if somebody else can do it.
Time is running out and this is bigger than me. I'm flat broke but I have the rest of the lab already (Oscilloscopes, Radio Equipment, Irons, Induction Heater, Desktop PSU, Tesla Coils, Full Components, External Soundcard, vices, pro midi testing gear, radar, spectroscope already owned), I need to find out whats on the masks and swaps and what they do with frequency).
I'll upload the 40+ hours it will take me to investigate this if I can get the components.
You really dont need collagen btw. Eat broccoli.
buymeacoffee.com/plazma
Join Odysee, the blockchain video for freespeech. Get off Facebook and Twitter, they want you dead!
Get organised! (Its like a freespeech youtube, only they pay you crypto for watching videos instead of selling your data).
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
Or if you dont want to use the invite, join anyway! (Its very good).
https://odysee.com
PLAZMA
Speaks for itself really...
Swabs = Flash Drives.
Mask Worms = Power Source.
"Vacx" = BIOS re-Flash.
5G = OTA (Over The Air Realtime Firmware Re-Writer.)
I dont edit my videos, I do it live, normally on a stream, apologies if I get lost in my thoughts.
I'm also exhausted.
https://bkofsecrets.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/15-f-1559-case-documents.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5absv-JyWs
https://www.huawei.com/minisite/5g-ultra-lean-site-2019/pdf_v1.0/5G-Power-White-Paper-en.pdf
https://www.inverse.com/article/22675-darpa-cyborg-insects
https://patents.justia.com/assignee/darpa
http://sdbiosensor.com/xe/
https://btiscience.org/our-research/technology-transfer/
After I come out with this video, Dr's are coming forward:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5uNkKsdDXyEE/
Where the f*ck are all the other scientists and engineers???! Am I the ONLY one that didnt sell my soul or has balls??
Im not a grifter, and I dont want to sell you collagen.
I hate I have to put this on it, but nobody else seems to be doing experiments.
I need 2X Hack RF One (For sending EM radio waves at these things, one for transmit, one for receive (they are not full duplex (cant do both at same time), they are the only hackable SDR that are cheap(ish) and go to 6 GHz)), 2X Frequency Doubler, 1X USB Microscope.
If you have the tech, leave a comment and I will talk you through what I want to do, with the protocols, you can
record the experiments and share then, I wont have to ask if somebody else can do it.
Time is running out and this is bigger than me. I'm flat broke but I have the rest of the lab already (Oscilloscopes, Radio Equipment, Irons, Induction Heater, Desktop PSU, Tesla Coils, Full Components, External Soundcard, vices, pro midi testing gear, radar, spectroscope already owned), I need to find out whats on the masks and swaps and what they do with frequency).
I'll upload the 40+ hours it will take me to investigate this if I can get the components.
You really dont need collagen btw. Eat broccoli.
buymeacoffee.com/plazma
Join Odysee, the blockchain video for freespeech. Get off Facebook and Twitter, they want you dead!
Get organised! (Its like a freespeech youtube, only they pay you crypto for watching videos instead of selling your data).
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
Or if you dont want to use the invite, join anyway! (Its very good).
https://odysee.com
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