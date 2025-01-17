BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conspiracy: Luther Martin's Anti-Federalist Warnings about Centralization
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
366 followers
3 months ago

Luther Martin, the Anti-Federalist firebrand, predicted that the Constitution would lead to a national system of consolidated power that could never secure liberty. He argued this was an intentional conspiracy - a deliberate plan at the Philadelphia Convention to undermine federalism and state sovereignty. In this episode, we’ll uncover Martin’s fiery objections, his claims of a calculated scheme, his warnings about consolidation, standing armies, and more.

Path to Liberty: January 17, 2025

libertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentstate sovereigntyanti-federalistphiladelphia conventionluther martin
