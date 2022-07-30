Amazing Polly: YOU'RE A LAB RAT IN THEIR EXPERIMENT *CONFIRMED* - MONKEYPOX VAX WARNING (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJKZyi56hMEo/

Monkeypox update & another huge Medical Mafia player discovered. Have eczema? This is a *must watch.* Want to send a gift of financial support? Go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php If you have done so already, thank you very much! ........ References below:





WHO declares Monkeypox an Public Health Emergency of International Concern: https://www.statnews.com/2022/07/23/who-declares-monkeypox-outbreak-a-public-health-emergency/





My video about Tedros from the W.H.O https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uWriZEC8BQ/





POLITICO 2017 Article about Bill Gates Funding the WHO: https://www.politico.eu/article/bill-gates-who-most-powerful-doctor/





Factory Contract Novo Nordisk Engineering / Bavarian Nordic Smallpox Vaccine: https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/projects/bavarian_nordic/





Novo Nordisk Foundation / Gates Foundation / Open Philanthropy partnership March 2022: https://medwatch.com/News/Pharma___Biotech/article13826546.ece





Bavarian Nordic Invamune Canadian Product Monograph package including some clinical trial data: https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00058622.PDF





#Jynneos #Invamune #Imvanex #smallpox #billgates #eczema #atopicdermatitis #pandemic #WHO



