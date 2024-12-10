3-D Battle Plan - Pastor Stephen Broden

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Pastor Stephen Broden, who was the Vice Presidential Candidate for the Constitutional Party in the 2024 election. Pastor Broden talks about why he decided to run as a Vice Presidential Candidate, along side Randall Terry, who was the Presidential Candidate for the Constitutional Party.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/