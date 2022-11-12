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Swamp of the West | Unrestricted Truths
Are they trying to stop us from voting?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks about polling machines and the question of election accuracy.
See this full episode of UT at:
https://bit.ly/3A6kjUx
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