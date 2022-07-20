A VITAL lesson about ‘first responders’ for EVERY American

Glenn Beck





Jul 18, 2022 A recent tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana could have been MUCH worse if an armed, Good Samaritan wasn’t there to end the chaos before more lives were lost. Jimmy Carter first used the phrase ‘first responder’ to describe EMTs, police officers, firefighters, and others. But in reality, Glenn reminds us, ordinary Americans — the ones already on the scene of a crime before 911 is ever dialed — are the TRUE first responders. It’s a lesson Glenn says he learned well after receiving terrifying phone calls while working in New York. He shares that story, PLUS he explains why the elite WANT us to rely on them for help…even when we don’t have to: ‘YOU are the master of your own destiny.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVeWDPei6j0







