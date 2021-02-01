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Flip-flop Fauci reverses—again—on double-mask-wearing
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171 views • February 01, 2021
by Carl Durrek - February 1, 2021
NOQ Report
Whatever Dr. Anthony Fauci says today may be different from what he says tomorrow, but he might come back to what he said yesterday in a day or two if he feels like it.
https://noqreport.com/2021/02/01/flip-flop-fauci-reverses-again-on-double-mask-wearing/
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NOQ Report
Whatever Dr. Anthony Fauci says today may be different from what he says tomorrow, but he might come back to what he said yesterday in a day or two if he feels like it.
https://noqreport.com/2021/02/01/flip-flop-fauci-reverses-again-on-double-mask-wearing/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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