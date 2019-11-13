12 Stretches You Can Do at Home to Burn Fat

You don’t have to go through intense cardio workouts to get the body of your dreams. Try out 12 simple stretches you can do at home to burn fat quickly. Flexibility exercises are also helpful in improving metabolism, blood circulation, and even muscle building. They improve your posture and, thus, even increase your height. You can engage all of your abdominal muscles and even reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The Warrior pose improves your balance as well. The Bridge is especially known for toning and shaping the buttocks. And no more back pain is a great bonus of this stretch too.

Stretching your inner and outer thighs is key for good flexibility. This pose in particular targets the muscles of your inner thighs and groin. If you aren't very flexible, doing this stretch regularly will change that significantly.

Besides the physical stuff, stretches also have a great effect on your emotional state, helping you deal with depression and stress.

Don't forget to come back to this video at least once a week and do these exercises with us! They have tons of health benefits that will allow you to achieve your dream body within weeks.