Prophecies Say: New Cold War Makes Bear Angry 02/21/2022

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the exercises of the strategic deterrence forces scheduled for February 19 with launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Bealrusian Leader is also "prepared" to deploy "Super Nuclear" weapons against the West. All of these headlines tell us that Russia is getting more and more angrier and a cold war is upon us. Pastor Stan also look at Prophecies given by the Lord to see if we can determine when this trouble will hit.0:00 New Cold War Makes Bear Angry00:26 Moscow Publish map of Bomb Shelters for Citizens04:18 The Internal Revolution08:27 The Bear Awakes - Dumitru Duduman12:51 New Cold War - Dana Coverstone16:32 Collective Security Treaty Organization19:40 Fighting in Ukraine “Worst in Years”22:33 Russia Announces Nuclear Forces “Exercise”26:54 Bealrusian Leader to deploy Super Nuclear Weapons27:28 It Will Start the Second Half of 2022Visit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112