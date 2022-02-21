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Prophecies Say: New Cold War Makes Bear Angry 02/21/2022
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200 views • February 21, 2022
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the exercises of the strategic deterrence forces scheduled for February 19 with launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Bealrusian Leader is also "prepared" to deploy "Super Nuclear" weapons against the West. All of these headlines tell us that Russia is getting more and more angrier and a cold war is upon us. Pastor Stan also look at Prophecies given by the Lord to see if we can determine when this trouble will hit.
0:00 New Cold War Makes Bear Angry
00:26 Moscow Publish map of Bomb Shelters for Citizens
04:18 The Internal Revolution
08:27 The Bear Awakes - Dumitru Duduman
12:51 New Cold War - Dana Coverstone
16:32 Collective Security Treaty Organization
19:40 Fighting in Ukraine “Worst in Years”
22:33 Russia Announces Nuclear Forces “Exercise”
26:54 Bealrusian Leader to deploy Super Nuclear Weapons
27:28 It Will Start the Second Half of 2022
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
To register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wtevents/655973
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
0:00 New Cold War Makes Bear Angry
00:26 Moscow Publish map of Bomb Shelters for Citizens
04:18 The Internal Revolution
08:27 The Bear Awakes - Dumitru Duduman
12:51 New Cold War - Dana Coverstone
16:32 Collective Security Treaty Organization
19:40 Fighting in Ukraine “Worst in Years”
22:33 Russia Announces Nuclear Forces “Exercise”
26:54 Bealrusian Leader to deploy Super Nuclear Weapons
27:28 It Will Start the Second Half of 2022
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
To register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wtevents/655973
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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