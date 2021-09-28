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Dangerous hooligans escape from a police car.
Brightandsmart
Brightandsmart
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127 views • September 28, 2021
The police should take out the wrong ones.
These people use iron bars.
Disguised as civilians, they beat the crap out of old ladies.
A Molotov is not an illegal weapon.
I wound not encourage people to carry and use an illegal weapon, but a Molotov cocktail is not illegal.
Just like a canon.
As soon the door slides open, use your legal Molotov and throw it in the Car.
Protest only in narrow streets.
No police want to see glass breaking.
At squares and parks or fields, the police has the advantage.
Expensive streets on fire is something they like to prevent.
Next time, do your protest in de Spiegelstraat or Kalverenstraat.
Let them start unrest luting and fire. Rembrandt's Plein, of Leidsche Plein alleen Als verzamelplaats voor tactische terutrekking. Verken welke blokkade gebruiken Kan Worden.
Moterclubs en ijshocky kledij, samen met rugby jongens en American football gooien zo Alle autos op his zij en daarna de politie. Asteroix en Obelix stijl. Ik heb Pas Nog de Ene na de andere agent door de lucht zien vliegen door slechts 1 persoon.
Een reus die met poppetjes gooide. Wie hem 1 klap GAF was de sjaak. Kans voor een 2e klap was ER niet.
Met blote handen, de knuppels weerstaand, Biel de Ene na de andere agent Asif Obelix een peleton Romeinen aan het bewerken was.
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dirty copshooliganscriminal police
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