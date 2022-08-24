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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE EATING BUGS?
https://youtu.be/bZmv2bIsroE
What If We Eat Bugs | Eating Bugs | What Are Bugs | Should We Eat Bugs | Stay Safe | Best Kids Show | Dr Binocs Show | Dr Binocs | Peekaboo Kidz
Hey kids, in this video, Dr Binocs will explain, What If We Eat Bugs? | EATING BUGS | Dr Binocs Show | Peekaboo Kidz
Make sure you watch the whole video to know all the answers to your curious questions!
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Credits -
Voice of Dr. Binocs - Joseph D'Souza
Voice of Kitty - Joseph D'Souza
Creative Head/Written/Directed by Nitin Navale
Illustrators - Kalpesh Bamne, Mukesh Ishi, Rupesh Hire
Storyboard - Kalpesh Bamne
Animators - Rupesh Hire, Sushant Hodage, Tushar Ishi , Raju Nikumbe, Prasant Bordekar
VFX Artist - Aliasgar Kagalwala
Original Background Music - Jay Rajesh Arya
Sound design - JRA STUDIO MUMBAI
Sound Engineer - Varad J. Khare
Producer - Neha Barjatya
Copyrights and Publishing: Rajshri Entertainment Private Limited
All rights reserved.
#WhatIfWeEatBugs #FactAboutBugs #PeekabooKidz #DrBinocsShow
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