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What If We Eat Bugs? | EATING BUGS | Dr Binocs Show | Peekaboo Kidz
Delacabra
Delacabra
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99 views • August 24, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE EATING BUGS?


https://youtu.be/bZmv2bIsroE

What If We Eat Bugs | Eating Bugs | What Are Bugs | Should We Eat Bugs | Stay Safe | Best Kids Show | Dr Binocs Show | Dr Binocs | Peekaboo Kidz

Hey kids, in this video, Dr Binocs will explain, What If We Eat Bugs? | EATING BUGS | Dr Binocs Show | Peekaboo Kidz

Make sure you watch the whole video to know all the answers to your curious questions!

Leave your ideas, suggestions and questions for Dr. Binocs at this Email Id: [email protected]

For more fun learning videos SUBSCRIBE to Peekaboo Kidz: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTo-Peekabookidz

Watch Guess The Shapes With Baby Binocs here - https://youtu.be/vNm422Ta44w

Watch other fun learning episodes of Dr. Binocs here - http://bit.ly/2kfNS22

Watch our NEW SERIES of Baby Binocs, stay tuned to this playlist - http://bit.ly/2kyC2jU

Credits -

Voice of Dr. Binocs - Joseph D'Souza

Voice of Kitty - Joseph D'Souza

Creative Head/Written/Directed by Nitin Navale

Illustrators - Kalpesh Bamne, Mukesh Ishi, Rupesh Hire

Storyboard - Kalpesh Bamne

Animators - Rupesh Hire, Sushant Hodage, Tushar Ishi , Raju Nikumbe, Prasant Bordekar

VFX Artist - Aliasgar Kagalwala

Original Background Music - Jay Rajesh Arya

Sound design - JRA STUDIO MUMBAI

Sound Engineer - Varad J. Khare

Producer - Neha Barjatya

Copyrights and Publishing: Rajshri Entertainment Private Limited

All rights reserved.

#WhatIfWeEatBugs #FactAboutBugs #PeekabooKidz #DrBinocsShow

Catch Dr.Binocs At - https://goo.gl/SXhLmc

To Watch More Popular Nursery Rhymes Go To - https://goo.gl/CV0Xoo

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