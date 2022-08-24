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What If We Eat Bugs | Eating Bugs | What Are Bugs | Should We Eat Bugs | Stay Safe | Best Kids Show | Dr Binocs Show | Dr Binocs | Peekaboo Kidz



Hey kids, in this video, Dr Binocs will explain, What If We Eat Bugs? | EATING BUGS | Dr Binocs Show | Peekaboo Kidz



Make sure you watch the whole video to know all the answers to your curious questions!



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Credits -



Voice of Dr. Binocs - Joseph D'Souza

Voice of Kitty - Joseph D'Souza

Creative Head/Written/Directed by Nitin Navale

Illustrators - Kalpesh Bamne, Mukesh Ishi, Rupesh Hire

Storyboard - Kalpesh Bamne

Animators - Rupesh Hire, Sushant Hodage, Tushar Ishi , Raju Nikumbe, Prasant Bordekar

VFX Artist - Aliasgar Kagalwala

Original Background Music - Jay Rajesh Arya

Sound design - JRA STUDIO MUMBAI

Sound Engineer - Varad J. Khare

Producer - Neha Barjatya

Copyrights and Publishing: Rajshri Entertainment Private Limited

All rights reserved.

#WhatIfWeEatBugs #FactAboutBugs #PeekabooKidz #DrBinocsShow



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