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💢Breaking: New German government radically changes course! (copy) / 💢Breaking: Az új német kormány radikálisan megváltoztatja az irányt! (másolat)
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70 views • August 27, 2021
(2021.08.21)
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 - A global pandemic exit exercise (copy) /
Szimuláció: Biscamp 2. nap - Globális világjárványból való kilépési gyakorlat (másolat)
Stephan Kohn, new head of the Robert Koch Institute*, addresses the German population in a video message. /
Stephan Kohn, a Robert Koch Intézet* új vezetője videóüzenetben fordul a német lakossághoz.
From now on, conscientiousness and rational risk assessment will determine the government's course. /
Mostantól a lelkiismeretesség és a racionális kockázatértékelés fogja meghatározni a kormány irányvonalát.
The German RKI calls on the people:
Please keep calm, the situation is not alarming on rational reflection. With well-established measures, we will get through this situation, as we have with every respiratory disease wave to date. /
A német RKI felszólítja az embereket:
Kérjük, őrizzék meg nyugalmukat, a helyzet racionális mérlegelés alapján nem riasztó. Megalapozott intézkedésekkel túl fogunk jutni ezen a helyzeten, mint eddig minden légúti megbetegedési hullámnál.
*This is an exercise:
Base Camp - Global Pandemic Exit Exercise. /
*Ez egy gyakorlat:
Bázistábor - Globális Pandémiás Kivonulási Gyakorlat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
--
This is the second day the multy-day simulation called "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
--
Ez a második napja a "Basiscamp" nevű többnapos szimulációnak, amely a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációja.
--
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legszélesebb körben.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
--
Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 https://youtu.be/N1eMLY5WFrU?t=2122
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEG_7iWdOcE https://www.facebook.com/events/154555006819827
Breaking: New German government radically changes course! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
Simulation: BaisCamp Day 3 https://youtu.be/PdaogWIJMqY https://www.facebook.com/events/1255857864837833
Simulation: Basiscamp Day 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvOFgzhfBoI
Simulation: BasisCamp Day 5 https://youtu.be/wlkYoZDGGAY https://www.facebook.com/events/573630303995697
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 - A global pandemic exit exercise (copy) /
Szimuláció: Biscamp 2. nap - Globális világjárványból való kilépési gyakorlat (másolat)
Stephan Kohn, new head of the Robert Koch Institute*, addresses the German population in a video message. /
Stephan Kohn, a Robert Koch Intézet* új vezetője videóüzenetben fordul a német lakossághoz.
From now on, conscientiousness and rational risk assessment will determine the government's course. /
Mostantól a lelkiismeretesség és a racionális kockázatértékelés fogja meghatározni a kormány irányvonalát.
The German RKI calls on the people:
Please keep calm, the situation is not alarming on rational reflection. With well-established measures, we will get through this situation, as we have with every respiratory disease wave to date. /
A német RKI felszólítja az embereket:
Kérjük, őrizzék meg nyugalmukat, a helyzet racionális mérlegelés alapján nem riasztó. Megalapozott intézkedésekkel túl fogunk jutni ezen a helyzeten, mint eddig minden légúti megbetegedési hullámnál.
*This is an exercise:
Base Camp - Global Pandemic Exit Exercise. /
*Ez egy gyakorlat:
Bázistábor - Globális Pandémiás Kivonulási Gyakorlat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
--
This is the second day the multy-day simulation called "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
--
Ez a második napja a "Basiscamp" nevű többnapos szimulációnak, amely a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációja.
--
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legszélesebb körben.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
--
Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 https://youtu.be/N1eMLY5WFrU?t=2122
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEG_7iWdOcE https://www.facebook.com/events/154555006819827
Breaking: New German government radically changes course! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
Simulation: BaisCamp Day 3 https://youtu.be/PdaogWIJMqY https://www.facebook.com/events/1255857864837833
Simulation: Basiscamp Day 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvOFgzhfBoI
Simulation: BasisCamp Day 5 https://youtu.be/wlkYoZDGGAY https://www.facebook.com/events/573630303995697
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