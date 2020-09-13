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CULTS#5-JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES Part 1
FOJC Vault
FOJC Vault
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294 views • September 13, 2020
Welcome! You are listening to teachings from The Vault of Followers Of Jesus Christ. You are about to embark on a journey through time. Our ministry started in 1984 and we’ve recorded almost everything that David’s taught from way back then. Grab some coffee and enjoy!

#FOJCRadio #DavidCarrico #DonnaCarrico

Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL http://www.youtube.com/c/FOJCRadioFollowersofJesusChristRadio


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com  or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
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Brighteon The Vault: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "

To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.

RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.

If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages
(Sign up for a Free 4-shared Account) here:
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and be able to Download any of our - Mp3 - Audios

“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations
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CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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