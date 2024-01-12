Britain has published footage of attacks on obscure houses in Yemen. The Houthis previously said they had not suffered serious military damage.

AND Houthi comment:

‘US/UK Carried Out 73 Strikes Across Yemen, Killing 5 Individuals and Wounding 6’ - Houthi Spox

“The American and British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go unanswered and unpunished,” the spox added.

“The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and at sea in defense of Yemen, its sovereignty and independence.”





