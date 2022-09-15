Sri Lanka Is Grinding to a Halt Amid Fuel Shortage, Inflation & Austerity, Prompting Mass Protests

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Amy, at Democracy Now, is reporting on the crisis of Sri Lanka. 22 million people live there and there are long long lines for fuel. First it was two or three hours wait, then it was four, six and up to eight hours. About three weeks ago I was at a petro fuel place for three days. Electricity had to be cut three hours a day because Sri Lanka doesn't have enough fuel. Mirror