Sri Lanka Is Grinding to a Halt Amid Fuel Shortage, Inflation & Austerity, Prompting Mass Protests

Amy, at Democracy Now, is reporting on the crisis of Sri Lanka. 22 million people live there and there are long long lines for fuel. First it was two or three hours wait, then it was four, six and up to eight hours. About three weeks ago I was at a petro fuel place for three days. Electricity had to be cut three hours a day because Sri Lanka doesn't have enough fuel. Mirror
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.