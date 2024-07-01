Why I Endorsed RFK Jr. Over Trump: Political Integrity

I'm increasingly frustrated with the current political landscape, especially within the Trump-supporting movement. Objective truth seems to have been replaced by a lens focused solely on whether something benefits Trump. This isn't about truth, reality, or morality anymore.





I view everything through a Christian, biblical, and constitutionally conservative worldview. Whether it's Trump, Biden, or RFK Jr., I call it as I see it. Recently, I've endorsed RFK Jr. for president because his principles align more closely with my worldview than Trump's. However, if Trump wins in November, I'll still be relieved, knowing we're moving in a better direction than under Biden. I just believe RFK Jr. could lead us even further towards improvement.





