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The ((STONE )) - ( UP ) Rejected by the BUILDER'S, Has Become the CHIEF CORNER-STONE. ( Now We KNOW) (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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70 views • December 25, 2021
The GREATEST Mysteries Of the WORD Are Being Revealed Now DAILY--This is the Most AMAZING TIME In the World to SEE THIS MANFESTATION UNFOLDING....The Word ( as NEVER Before ) Completely Understood, Is Pouring out like Water ...All Glory to the KING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
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