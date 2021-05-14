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"THE JACKET OF SHIT" alla TORTERIA di ROSANNA SPATARI - Brigata del Maresciallo RICCARDO ROMANIN
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2 views • May 14, 2021
"THE JACKET OF SHIT" alla TORTERIA di ROSANNA SPATARI - Brigata del Maresciallo RICCARDO ROMANIN (Chivasso 6/5/2021)
Un altro video CAPOLAVORO per Attori e Regista
Diretto dal Maresciallo RICCARDO ROMANIN
Riprese NICODEMO SPATARI
Prodotto e narrato da Vincenzo Eterno
"TORTERIA SOTTO ASSEDIO 1
Sequestro in 15 contro 2.
E li chiamano coraggiosi.
Somigliano più a delle blatte.
Forse."
Fonte video originale:
https://www.facebook.com/vinseterno1/videos/918284945685446
#FdO_RESTATE_A_CASA #assalto #sequestro #penale #torteria #chivasso #sveglia #DittaturaSanitaria #DISOBBEDIENZACIVILE #Amore #rosanna #assedio
Un altro video CAPOLAVORO per Attori e Regista
Diretto dal Maresciallo RICCARDO ROMANIN
Riprese NICODEMO SPATARI
Prodotto e narrato da Vincenzo Eterno
"TORTERIA SOTTO ASSEDIO 1
Sequestro in 15 contro 2.
E li chiamano coraggiosi.
Somigliano più a delle blatte.
Forse."
Fonte video originale:
https://www.facebook.com/vinseterno1/videos/918284945685446
#FdO_RESTATE_A_CASA #assalto #sequestro #penale #torteria #chivasso #sveglia #DittaturaSanitaria #DISOBBEDIENZACIVILE #Amore #rosanna #assedio
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