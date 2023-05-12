Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EX-CIA Director Brennan Testifies in 4 Hr Interview on the Fake Laptop Letter
170 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Jim Jordan says that their 4 hour interview with former CIA director Brennan today “further confirmed that this thing was all political,” in regards to suppressing Hunter’s laptop.

Biden Campaign tried to bury evidence. This is TREASON.

Fox News is okay with talking about election interference by the CIA, but not our corrupt elections?


https://twitter.com/i/status/1656806122177679360


Keywords
testifiesex cia director brennan4 hr interviewfake laptop letter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket