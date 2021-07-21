GLOBALIST SCIENCE 1 - THE TAKEOVER AFTER WW2

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7 minutes of original intro, then a rerun of a video I uploaded in July 2020 about the Post WW2 frenzy to gain control of science via control of journals. SUPPORT for my work can be sent here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php Click MORE ---->
Don't forget my other channel "MorePolly" here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
Ghislaine Maxwell's father, Robert Maxwell was right at the heart of it in Occupied Germany, acting as the access point for all info in and out. I talk NASA, China, Cybernetics & how it ties into today. Original Video with references: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHex-kecZGk/
#populationcontrol #greatreset #ww2 #humanexperiments #journals #robertmaxwell #epstein #scientism