The RESTRICT Act is the final TYRANNY nail in the coffin of the crumbling republic
Mini-documentary from Mike Adams explains the horrifying dangers of the RESTRICT Act now being pushed to criminalize free speech in America.
The government could use this act to seize websites of alt media, imprison anyone who disagrees with the regime and even burn down Christian churches, Waco-style, if they refuse to bow down to the LGBT agenda.
The RESTRICT Act is pure tyranny and pure evil. Make sure your representatives know to OPPOSE it at every level.
https://rumble.com/v2jzm0u-the-restrict-act-is-the-final-tyranny-nail-in-the-coffin-of-the-crumbling-r.html
