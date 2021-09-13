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EXODUS DREAM - Highway to Protection
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120 views • September 13, 2021
Sometime in January 2021 I had a prophetic dream, which at the time I did not realize was a significant message from the Lord. It was a brief dream, and I did not write it down immediately so I don't recall the exact date when I dreamed it. However, I eventually made an entry on 2/2/21 in my journal. God put it on my heart to call it the Exodus Dream of September 2021, because in retrospect I realize this dream is about the Highway to protection in Isaiah 12:16. He also put it on my heart to share the dream with you on this channel, because it will help you understand how He plans to help you in your specific circumstances in these times of intensifying tribulation.
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
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