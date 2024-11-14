BESSENT BUSTED! Trump’s Top Treasury Pick Scott Bessent Helped George Soros COLLAPSE The British Pou

You really cannot make this stuff up.





The man who helped George Soros COLLAPSE the British pound has just been appointed Treasury Secretary under Trump.





“One of the most brilliant men on Wall Street.” “Respected by everybody.” “A nice-looking guy, too.” This is how Donald Trump describes Scott Bessent, a long term financial backer who has raised almost $60 million for Trump since 2016.





Unfortunately for us, Scott Bessent has a long and sordid association with George Soros and this appointment has conservatives scratching their heads. Why hand a Soros associate with a track record of collapsing currencies the keys to the castle? Especially as the nation braces for economic impact with a looming currency & debt crisis.





It truly boggles the mind.

From Wikipedia: “Bessent joined Soros Fund Management (SFM) in 1991 and was a partner there throughout the 1990s, eventually becoming the head of the London office. In 1992, Bessent was a leading member of the team whose bet regarding the collapse of the British pound garnered over $1 billion for the firm. His bet against the Japanese yen in 2013 brought additional profit”





Bessent returned to SFM in 2015, then left to start up Key Square, a firm that “uses geopolitics and economics to make macro investments.” For that venture, Daddy Soros gave him a $2,000,000,000 anchor loan. The company returned to Soros Fund Management in 2017 and Bessent began the process of seeding the Trump campaign team with funding that has persisted from 2016 till today.





Even more troubling, in a recent lawsuit Bessent was accused of secretly blackballing a Pro-Trump, conservative author through his publishing house, marketed to conservatives as a place they could get their work published.





What does this all mean?

What is Besets REAL mission?





My perspective? All signs point to hostile subversion from a wolf in sheep’s clothing.





