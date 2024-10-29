I posted this yesterday or the day before, now the video has words added. Cynthia

❗️The Ukrainian army killed six of their own citizens because they wanted to escape to Russia.

⚡️ Zelensky killed them just because they did not obey him. They did not want war; they wanted to live peacefully.

⚡️ He has blood on his hands. He is the reason this war started, and now he's killing his own people.

❗️Courts are already punishing Ukrainians for publishing videos of forced mobilization.

⚡️A court in Odessa sentenced a man to 5 years in prison with a probationary period of 1 year for publishing a video on TikTok in which TCC employees were conducting "mobilization activities."

He was saved from prison because he pled guilty and made a deal. His iPhone was also confiscated.

Earlier, the Odessa TCC stated that videos of forced mobilization are filmed "on order", and this is done in the interests of the enemy.



