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Dr Vernon Coleman: Most Mask Wearers will be Dead or Demented in Ten Years – if not killed by c0vid vaxxine earlier
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170 views • July 24, 2021
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains that mask wearing is a massive experiment and enormously dangerous, and why he believes his predictions about mask wearing are better than the Government's. He also explains the rules about mask wearing, and points out that no one can ask you why you aren't wearing a mask any more than they can ask if you are wearing clean underwear. Dr Coleman's free book 'Proof that masks do more harm than good' is available on https://www.vernoncoleman.org
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/most-mask-wearers-will-be-dead-or-demented-in-ten-years_1zqhMQASdjPrMiw.html
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/most-mask-wearers-will-be-dead-or-demented-in-ten-years_1zqhMQASdjPrMiw.html
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