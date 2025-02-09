Jason Christoff: Escaping the Banking Cartel's System of Mind Control

*This was a special edition of Geopolitics & Empire made possible by The People's Reset, consider donating to The People's Reset as a thank you: https://thegreaterreset.org/donate





Jason Christoff discusses mind control, the globalist banking cartel, the Trump cult, the collapse of Canada, learning how to thrive in the age of dystopia, and more!





About Jason Christoff

Jason Christoff runs an international psychological reprogramming institute where he educates on the topics of mind control, behavior modification, psychological manipulation, propaganda and brainwashing. This information allows each graduate to review their own internal programming, which may be holding them back from expressing their full potential in life. If a graduate discovers that they carry self destructive and self abusive behaviors in their subconscious mind pathway, reprogramming options are explained and provided. With this knowledge, graduates of Jason's program have the capability to review the subconscious behaviors of their patients, clients etc, and reprogram in a similar fashion.





