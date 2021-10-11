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Fauci Worship
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10 views • October 11, 2021
Why do we worship men, or put them high upon a pedestal? Jesus warns about loving the praises of men and the worship of men. We should know what happens when men are worshipped and not the Lord Jesus. Dr. Fauci has become for some, an object of worship.
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