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Doctor warns Covid mRNA Vaccines will cause blood clots and Auto-Immune Disease
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123 views • August 23, 2021
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Clip taken from Oracle films. Definitely watch the videos being produced by Oracle Films to learn more on this topic.
Clip taken from Oracle films. Definitely watch the videos being produced by Oracle Films to learn more on this topic.
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