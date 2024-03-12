Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 12, 2024

Episode 2235 - -What could be increasing the risk of Parkinson’s disease? -What has killed all the fresh water muscles? -How are we damaging the eco system? -How do the globalist and government leadership use funding to cause us to inch closer to a communist country? -Are most Christians and the churches helping society or causing more harm? -Are you letting God’s Word move you to action? -Why do they want to ban TikTok? -Are people being hired due to their skills and qualifications or ethnicity? -Do you use Teflon or fluoride? -What risk does a baby have if the pregnant mom takes MMR vaccine or smokes weed? Todays show is thought provoking. It’s a must listen.
