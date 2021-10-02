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Dr Richard Bartlett and Attorney Jeremy Dys Share Truth About COVID-19
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22 views • October 02, 2021
Don't miss out as Dr. Richard Bartlett and First Liberty Attorney, Jeremy Dys, share more truths behind COVID-19, the shot, the growing censorship, and your constitutional / legal rights regarding medical care choices (Budesonide, Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and monoclonal antibody infusion centers) with Joni and Marcus Lamb on Daystar's Ministry Now program. Also discover why using a nebulizer is much more effective than an inhaler.
RELATED LINKS:
https://budesonideworks.com/
https://infusioncenter.org/infusion_resources/nica-monoclonal-antibody-therapies/
https://firstliberty.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://vaccines.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ADMzATM
RELATED LINKS:
https://budesonideworks.com/
https://infusioncenter.org/infusion_resources/nica-monoclonal-antibody-therapies/
https://firstliberty.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://vaccines.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ADMzATM
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