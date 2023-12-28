ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Thursday 12/28/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: NEW AMERICAN CIVIL WAR OPENLY PROMOTED BY GLOBALIST DEEP STATE – AMERICANS MUST COME TOGETHER & STOP IT!
Between the predictive programming in Obama-produced movies, Hamas supporters blocking roads and the FBI claiming MAGA supporters are terrorists, the stage is being set.
It's obvious the Deep State is preparing a false flag to seal America's fate under a never-ending totalitarian dictatorship with rigged elections like Venezuela and other third world countries.
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.