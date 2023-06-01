Epic Cash Whitepaper Walkthrough | Scalability, Decentralisation of Nodes | Part 3

EPIC Cash Whitepaper walkthrough, Part 3.
Brief Intro To Epic Cash:
🚀 21 mil scarcity like #Bitcoin
🚀 Private / Censorship Resistant
🚀 Fair Launch No ICO No Premine
🚀 No VCs No Corporation
🚀 3 Mining Algos CPU GPU Minable
🚀 Buy @ViteXExchange #DEX
🚀 Eco Friendly Proof of Work #Crypto
🚀 #EpicCash Community
🚀 #UNCONFISCATABLE
🚀 EpicCash.com
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:06 Block Sizes
1:56 Block Times
2:37 EPIC Cash Scalability Roadmap
4:15 Bitcoin Scalability
4:43 Video on Bitcoin Scalability
5:57 Chain Size
6:58 Cut Through 1st Video
7:28 Cut Through 2nd Video
8:00 Scalability Main Page in Whitepaper
9:10 EPIC vs BTC Chain Size & Nodes
11:07 IMPORTANT & Often Overlooked Factor
12:52 What if a System Scaled to Millions of People?
13:53 Tilman Article - Superior Centralisation Resistance of EPIC Cash
15:20 Outro
Epic Cash White Paper: Epic.tech/whitepaper
The Shocking Truth About Bitcoin: https://youtu.be/DpfpJ8iTfuU
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:
SGT Report: FIRST Interview with Max Freeman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxdEVty0gkxM/
SGT Report: SECOND Interview with Max Freeman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sXm2UbmzIuHB/
The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view
Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources
How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com
The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!
1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf
2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf
3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf
EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/
Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/
Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/
What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/
The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w
Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk
EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash
Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners
Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU
#Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #EpicCash #privacy #privacycoin #crypto #blockchain #scalability #fungibility #mimblewimble #decentralisation #cryptocurrency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.