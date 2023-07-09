Reptilian Shape Shifters - Real, or Down The Rabbit Hole❓

Hey, I know it's out there... It's a quiet Sunday here in New Zealand, I've enjoyed a couple of beverages and so I thought I'd post this and 'ask the audience'...

A video went viral this week a woman on a plane claiming that the man sitting beside her was not real. Others claimed that when he blinked, he did it sideways. What's your take, real or a flight of fancy? The guy claiming to be the man looks reptilian to me...



H-Tip: Infowars



