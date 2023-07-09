Reptilian Shape Shifters - Real, or Down The Rabbit Hole❓

Hey, I know it's out there... It's a quiet Sunday here in New Zealand, I've enjoyed a couple of beverages and so I thought I'd post this and 'ask the audience'...
A video went viral this week a woman on a plane claiming that the man sitting beside her was not real. Others claimed that when he blinked, he did it sideways. What's your take, real or a flight of fancy? The guy claiming to be the man looks reptilian to me...
H-Tip: Infowars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.