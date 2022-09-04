‘TikTok Needs To Be Off of US Devices,’ Tech Analyst Warns

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https://gnews.org/post/p1h6c928d
09/02/2022 Heritage Foundation Tech Analyst Will Thibeau: TikTok is owned by the CCP. It cancels the accounts of traditional conservatives who espouse traditional American values. TikTok also presses liberal propaganda on the American people. It threatens the American way of life