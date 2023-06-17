Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Digital Prison (pt11): Russia and Bitcoin
142 views
channel image
Six Gun Cross
Published Yesterday |

While everyone is concerned about the CBDC, the world moves in a different direction. In part 11, more evidence is presented to support the idea that the world is moving towards Bitcoin. Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, El Salvador, Texas, and so on.

The CBDC concerns people, so naturally they will pick something they believe is the lesser of two evils. But its a trap, both paths are false.

Keywords
bitcointexasrussia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket