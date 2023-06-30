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Central Bank Digital Currencies | Expiring Money? "The Government Decides That Units of Central Bank Money Can Be Used to Purchase Some Things But Not Over Things That It Deems Like Desirable Like Ammunition..." - Eswar Prasad
Source @Real World News