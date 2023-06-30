Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Central Bank Digital Currencies | Expiring Money?
channel image
The Prisoner
8601 Subscribers
Shop now
157 views
Published 18 hours ago

Central Bank Digital Currencies | Expiring Money? "The Government Decides That Units of Central Bank Money Can Be Used to Purchase Some Things But Not Over Things That It Deems Like Desirable Like Ammunition..." - Eswar Prasad

Source @Real World News

Keywords
central bank digital currencycbdcexpiry date

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket