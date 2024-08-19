BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🦉 Owls: Nature's Silent Predators 🌾 🦗
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
31 views • 8 months ago

🤔 Ever wondered what happens when owls move into an area? 🦉

🎶 https://ln.run/0msZf

👨 Let’s explore with Denver Holt, the founder and president of the Owl Research Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to comprehensive owl research, education, and conservation.

⚡️ He explains the owls are not just fascinating to watch—they play a crucial role in controlling wildlife populations 🌍

🧐 In places like Montana, farmers and ranchers love having owls around. Why?

🦉 Because these incredible birds feast on mice, voles, and other pesky rodents that can destroy crops and lawns. 🌾 Plus, they munch on insects, too! 🪲

🦉 So, owls aren't just cool—they’re essential for keeping nature in balance. 🌍

🔗 For more on this topic, click the link in the bio or description above. 📲✨

Keywords
ornithologywildlife conservationowl research
