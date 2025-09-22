BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥💥Division Is the Distraction💥💥
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
72 views • 1 day ago

💥💥Division Is the Distraction💥💥

People hate the truth because they’re addicted to division. But the control has always been at the top, that never changes. The real agenda isn’t left vs right, it’s transhumanism. Every event points the same way: toward AI, total surveillance, and the takeover of humanity

Also interesting that Charlie met his wife in Israel....do some re>search on her, it's a rabbit hole of its own...

