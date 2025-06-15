BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dangerous Dan Marvin Green Beret Testimony 1/2
KandosiiMinistries
KandosiiMinistries
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 13 hours ago

Dan Marvin was a Green Beret during the Vietnam war era and tells about his life and experience. When he became a Christian, he felt convicted and compelled by God to reveal and speak the truth about what he did as a green Beret during this time. He explains the reasons and insights behind his faith and convictions. He details both the good and the bad, his highest pride in helping to fight for freedom alongside the people of Vietnam, and his later shocking experiences being asked by the government to do assassination and bombing black ops for America, and often refusing because of conscience. He details vital information about the Kennedy assassination and Green Beret involvement in covering it up.

Keywords
americamilitaryblack opstestimonychristiangreenhistoryusakennedyassassinationbombingdanvietnamcambodiacomplexus armymarvinberetsuezaswan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy