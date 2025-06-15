Dangerous Dan Marvin Green Beret Testimony 1/2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Marvin was a Green Beret during the Vietnam war era and tells about his life and experience. When he became a Christian, he felt convicted and compelled by God to reveal and speak the truth about what he did as a green Beret during this time. He explains the reasons and insights behind his faith and convictions. He details both the good and the bad, his highest pride in helping to fight for freedom alongside the people of Vietnam, and his later shocking experiences being asked by the government to do assassination and bombing black ops for America, and often refusing because of conscience. He details vital information about the Kennedy assassination and Green Beret involvement in covering it up.