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HuffPo's Crusade Against White People
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25 views • May 10, 2021
HuffPost is one of the most popular political websites in the country. It is also obsessively anti-white. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance dips into the vast HuffPo reservoir of anti-white foolishness and ends with a challenge: Find one article—one line!—in all of HuffPo that says something nice about white people.
First posted to YouTube on July 27, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on July 27, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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