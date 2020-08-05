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Did Sally Yates call George PapaD a Russian Agent?
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27 views • August 05, 2020
Wed. August 5, 2020 Clip of Sally Yates testimony.
You can watch the entire hearing on C-SPAN. This video shows the actual time on the CSPAN video this clip was taken.
You can watch the entire hearing on C-SPAN. This video shows the actual time on the CSPAN video this clip was taken.
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